BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 28

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

In the history of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), until today, there has been no urgent need to hold any convention in connection with the parliamentary elections, Deputy Prime Minister, Deputy Chairman and Executive Secretary of YAP Ali Ahmadov said at a press conference, Trend reports.

Ali Ahmadov stressed that the YAP has structures for decision making.

“The main thing is to identify worthy candidates. The fate of each election, the representation of our members in large numbers – will be determined by voters,” Ahmadov said. “It is necessary to convince voters that we can better ensure their interests and aspirations.

