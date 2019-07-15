Deputy Armenian Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan will travel to the United States from July 15 to 20, his spokesman Vahan Hunanyan revealed in a Facebook post.

Avinyan will participate in the High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and other events on New York.

The Deputy PM is also set to meet a number of officials representing the United States and several countries.

Avinyan is then expected to meet Armenian community members in New York and Boston.

Armenian parliament speaker Ararat Mirzoyan is also in the United States. His delegation will be visiting Washington on July 14-18, then Boston on July 19-21, and New York on July 25-26.

