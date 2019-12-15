The demonstration organized by the youth wing of the Georgian Dream political party lasted about an hour at Liberty Square, in the center of Tbilisi. The event concluded with the fireworks right after the Chairman of the party, Bidzina Ivanishvili addressed the public with a long speech.

For the solemn event on the occasion of taking over the Presidency of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe by Georgia, thousands of Georgians from the country’s regions traveled to Tbilisi and gathered in the middle of the capital. Gia Volski revealed in an interview that the Gov’t covered all the costs for the travels, not saying the exact amount of money it took, though promising that the information will soon be spread. The first ones to address the gathered public were the leaders of the youth wing of the Georgian Dream political party. Then, Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze and the Premier Minister Giorgi Gakharia made speeches at the Liberty Square.

“And today, at a time when we, who stand at the roots of great history, have obtained freedom; at a time when some recall my words concerning the creation of an amazing democracy with irony – in fact, in many ways, we are already living in a European democracy, which we were able to achieve on the basis of our values, rather than through violence or by imposing something foreign on the people.

It is with precisely such an approach that we achieved association with Europe and the signing of the Free Trade Agreement; it is with precisely such an approach that the Georgian citizen was granted the right of visa-free travel within the European Union;

It was precisely our commitment to the European choice that brought us the unprecedented, bipartisan support of our strategic partner, the leader of the free world, the United States of America,” mentioned Ivanishvili in his speech. The Chairman of the Parliament, Archil Talakvadze didn’t present himself with a speech in front of the audience, neither did the MPs from the ruling party, though they did attend the demonstration.

By Nini DakhundaridzeImage source: Radio Tavisupleba.

