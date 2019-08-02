Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 2

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

The demand for manat bonds issued by Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) exceeded supply by more than eight times, representative of the Azerbaijan’s Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FIMSA) Samir Ismayilov told reporters in Baku, Trend reports.

“On August 1, an auction was held at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) to place the BSTDB bonds worth 10 million manats,” he said. “The demand for bonds amounted to 81 million manats.”

Ismayilov added that the term of circulation of bonds is two years.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Aug. 2)

