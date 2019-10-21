BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 21

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) raised 100 million manat ($58.823 million) from banks at a deposit auction on Oct. 21, Trend reports referring to CBA.

The supply exceeded the demand over five times and reached 538 million manat ($316.47 million).

The interest rate on deposit transactions concluded within the auction was 6.26 percent. Term of placement of funds is 14 days.

The CBA started to hold deposit auctions in mid-June 2016. Deposit auction is an auction during which the deposits of commercial banks are placed in CBA. The main aim of such auction is sterilization of money supply.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Oct. 21)

