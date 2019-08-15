Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 15

On August 14, the Deputy Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Lieutenant General Karim Valiyev met with a delegation led by First Deputy Minister of Defense of Russia Ruslan Tsalikov, who is on a working visit in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

First, guests laid flowers at the monument of the national leader Heydar Aliyev in front of the headquarters of the Naval Forces of Azerbaijan and honored his memory.

Welcoming the guests, Lieutenant General Valiyev emphasized the enormous role of the heads of state in establishing relations between the two countries and noted that their cooperation is based on friendly relations and mutual trust, adding that, continuously developing, these relations become important in terms of expanding cooperation in the military and military technical areas.

Touching on the military-political situation and security issues in the region, Lieutenant General Valiyev noted that the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is the main threat to regional security. He emphasized the importance of achieving a solution to the conflict within the framework of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, based on the norms and principles of international law.

The First Deputy Minister of Defense of Russia, also noting that the Azerbaijani-Russian ties have historical roots and that the two countries are strategic partners, stressed the importance of military representatives from the point of view of developing bilateral relations and organizing and conducting mutual meetings.

In conclusion, speaking about the importance of holding the International Army Games 2019, Tsalikov expressed deep gratitude to the leadership of Azerbaijan for hosting the Sea Cup contest, as well as for the hospitality shown and the high-level organization of the event.

