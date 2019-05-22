Baku, Azerbaijan, May 22

Azerbaijani defense minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, who is in charge of the military exercises kicked off on May 20, heard out the reports of commanders of the types of troops and army corps on decision-making in regard to the organization of activities during the combined arms operations, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

He also gave the relevant instructions on the control of the troops.

The large-scale operational-tactical exercises involving various types of troops, army corps and formations of the Azerbaijani army kicked off on May 20, in line with the plan approved by Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

The exercises involve up to 10,000 military personnel, 150 tanks, other armored vehicles, up to 200 rocket and artillery mounts of different caliber, multiple launch rocket systems, mortars, up to 35 aircraft and helicopters.

The exercises will complete on May 24.

