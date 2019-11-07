“We are proud of the effective implementation of the NATO-Georgia essential package, which has made significant progress over the last five years,” Georgian Defense Minister Irakli Garibashvili indicated at the Defense and Security Conference (GDSC) in Batumi.

As Garibashvili remarked, Georgia is devoted to enriching international peace and security in the framework of participating in EU and NATO missions.

“We work with NATO to develop the future of the substantial package that will focus on more dynamic and purposeful approaches.

“Georgia, as an integral part of the Black Sea security architecture, continues to engage in strategic discussions with NATO and is committed to taking practical measures in the maritime and land components on the basis of the NATO-Georgia proposal. As one of its close operational partners, Georgia is committed to enhancing global peace and security in the context of EU and NATO missions – while conducting operations in the Central African Republic, Mali and Afghanistan.

“Georgia has a wide network of allies with whom we share common values and interests, we rely on their support in the development of our defense forces and we stand together in international missions to consolidate the values of freedom and democracy,” Garibashvili said.

“Over years Georgia has moved closer to the membership of NATO and all allies support this progress,” the former NATO Deputy Secretary General Rose Gottemoeller said in a video address from Brussels to the participants of the 13th GDSC.

As Gottemoeller noted, NATO’s cooperation with Georgia is unique and is based on several pillars.

“First and foremost, it is based on Georgia’s aspiration for membership in the Alliance. You all know that the decision made at the Bucharest Summit in 2008, that decision stands, Georgia will become a member of NATO. Through the work we have done together over years since the decision, Georgia has moved closer to the membership of NATO and all allies support this progress. There are several tools at Georgia’s disposal to spur this continued progress. These comprise the second pillar of our cooperation. NATO-Georgia Commission is a dedicated venue through which we take forward political dialogue. The Annual National Program (ANP) frames the reforms necessary for eventual membership and enables us to assess progress each year. Substantial NATO-Georgia Package (SNGP) supports your security and defense reforms” – Rose Gottemoeller said.

According to her, Georgia has made noteworthy accomplishments over five years since the Substantial NATO-Georgia Package was agreed.

By Beka Alexishvili

