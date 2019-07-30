The De Facto Foreign Minister of occupied Abkhazia Region, Daura Kove, has responded to MFA Georgia’s statement, saying that international flights cannot be implemented at Sokhumi Airport without Georgian side’s permission.

“The dogs bark but the caravan moves on”, Daura Kove wrote on his Facebook page.

“Georgian Foreign Ministry’s statement on the unacceptability of international air traffic between Abkhazia and other countries is yet another usual attempt to isolate Abkhazia from the entire world. It will not happen”, he added.

Yesterday, the Foreign Ministry of Georgia has responded to the information spread through Russian media that Russia tries to open the Sokhumi Babushara Airport for international flights.

According to the Agency, international flights cannot be implemented at the Sokhumi Airport without Georgian side’s permission.

“International flights cannot be implemented at occupied Abkhazia Region (in particular, at the Sokhumi Airport), as long as it is against the international law, the charter of ICAO, and Georgian legislation”, says the statement spread by MFA Georgia.

As MFA Georgia explains, according to the Law of Georgia on Occupied Territories, the emergency regime applies to the Abkhazian region and its airspace, which is supported by the Civil Aviation Organization.

Additionally, the representatives of MFA Georgia note that the Georgian Transport Administration will use all available leverage, including international mechanisms, to protect ICAO and international standards.

On July 26, the information was spread in Russian media that the Sokhumi Airport has been assigned the international code of URAS. The URAS code is assigned to CIS countries. By assigning a URAS code, Sokhumi Airport was registered as the Rostov airspace.

Sokhumi Babushara Airport, previously known as Sokhumi Dranda Airport, is the main airport of Abkhazia. It is located in the village of Babushara next to the larger village of Dranda and some 20 kilometers from Sokhumi, the capital of occupied Abkhazia Region.

Related Story: MFA Georgia: Int’l Flights Cannot be Implemented at Sokhumi Airport

By Ana Dumbadze

source