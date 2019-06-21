Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

Trend:

The Day of Azerbaijan was held in Minsk, Belarus within the 2nd European Games, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Youth and Sports on June 21.

There were the Azerbaijani national dishes during the event in which the delegation led by Vice-President of the Azerbaijani National Olympic Committee Chingiz Huseynzade participated.

During the event Azerbaijani Honored Artist Tunzala Agayeva sang national, pop songs and songs of Azerbaijani composers. “Yalli” dance ensemble also performed.

There will be 200 sets of awards in 15 kinds of sports during the 2nd European Games.

The competitions in eight kinds of sports will be classed for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games. Judo and boxing competitions will be held at the level of the European Championships. Eighty-two athletes will represent Azerbaijan.

Over 4,000 athletes, about 2,000 coaches and staff who will represent the official delegations from the European Olympic Committees consisting of 50 National Olympic Committees are expected to arrive in Minsk as part of the games.

Over 1,000 media representatives, more than 100 presidents and secretaries general of the European federations in various kinds of sports, ministers of sports of continental countries, more than 250 representatives and staff of the headquarters of the European Olympic Committees (EOC), presidents and secretaries general of the National Olympic Committees of continental countries, presidents, prime ministers and officials of the European countries are expected to arrive in Minsk.

The 1st European Games in Baku were held in Baku on June 12-28, 2015.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source