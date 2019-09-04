Davit Zalkaliani, who has been nominated for the post of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, has presented the governmental program at the committee hearing held at the Parliament of Georgia.

“The main political priority of the Georgian government is to strengthen the sovereignty of the country and peacefully restore its territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders”, he said.

He added that the Government of Georgia will continue its efforts to prevent steps taken by the Russian Federation towards the actual annexation of the occupied territories, to de-occupy Russian-occupied regions of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali, to prevent escalation of the conflict and to ensure peace and security on the ground.

“In this regard, Georgia will continue to participate constructively and actively in the Geneva International Discussions. This is the only format where we talk to the Russian Federation in the presence of all key actors – the EU, the UN, the OSCE and the United States. There may not be major breakthroughs in this regard, but this is the only international format available today. One of our top priorities will be to revitalize and renew the Geneva format in order to achieve progress in solving the current issues there”, he noted.

In addition, as Zalkaliani pointed out during the committee hearing, Georgia has to fulfill its mission in a difficult international environment. The ministerial candidate said that the steps towards actual annexation of the country represent a severe challenge for Georgia that needs serious consolidation both within the country and the domestic political spectrum.

By Ana Dumbadze

