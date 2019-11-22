Republican Senator David Purdue on Thursday, November 21 blacked the passage of a resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide.

As part of an escalating bipartisan campaign to pass the resolution, Senators Robert Menendez and Ted Cruz called for unanimous adoption of S.Res150, a move blocked by Purdue, reported the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

Menendez and Cruz made their request on the floor of the U.S. Senate, using a parliamentary procedure to fast-track consideration of S.Res.150, in the wake of the near unanimous adoption of an identical resolution in the U.S. House, H.Res.296, on October 29.

Senator Lindsey Graham had earlier taken to the floor to object to expedite passage of S.Res.150. Senators can present the resolution for unanimous consent as often as needed as part of a coordinated strategy to secure its passage.

“If Senator Purdue and a handful of his colleagues want to vote against S.Res.150, they should vote against S.Res.150, but not prevent the vast majority of their Senate colleagues from voting for this bipartisan resolution,” said ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian. “We thank Senators Menendez and Cruz for their escalating pressure for a vote on the Armenian Genocide Resolution, and stand with them – and the growing bipartisan list of cosponsors – in doing all we can to over-ride Ankara’s veto in the U.S. Senate.”

