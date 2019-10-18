Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The date of the municipal election has been disclosed in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at the CEC meeting in Baku, Trend reports on Oct. 18.

Panahov stressed that the last municipal election were held on December 23, 2014 and the powers of members of municipalities will end on December 23, 2019.

While considering it appropriate to hold municipal election on December 23, 2019, Panahov put forward a proposal to vote.

The proposal was unanimously adopted by the CEC members.

