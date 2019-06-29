The parliament of Cyprus has ratified the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement signed between Armenia and the European Union in November 2017.

Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan said in a Facebook post that the Cypriot President has yet to sign the document for a final ratification of the deal.

The agreement will enter into force once all the 28 members of the EU ratify it.

The European Parliament, Slovakia, Sweden Finland, Hungary, Germany, Luxembourg, Great Britain, Romania, Denmark, Bulgaria, Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, Malta, as well as the Czech Chamber of Deputies have so far ratified the CEPA.

