Cyprus has completed the procedures necessary for the ratification of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed between Armenia and the European Union in Novmber 2017, Armenian Foreign Ministry spoeswoman Anna Naghdalyan said.

The agreement will enter into force once all the 28 members of the EU ratify it.

The European Parliament, Slovakia, Sweden Finland, Hungary, Germany, Luxembourg, Great Britain, Romania, Denmark, Bulgaria, Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, Malta, as well as the Czech Chamber of Deputies and the French Chamber of Deputies have so far ratified the CEPA.

