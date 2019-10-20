Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel will visit three European countries and attend the 18th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit in Azebaijan, a Cuban newspaper said Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Diaz-Canel is scheduled to pay official visits to Ireland, Belarus and Russia from Sunday, and attend the NAM Summit to be held in Azebaijan’s capital Baku on Oct. 25-26, reported the Granma daily, official newspaper of the Cuban Communist Party.

Diaz-Canel will have official conversations with his counterparts of the three countries and carry out other activities during his visits, the report said.

