BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 29

Trend:

Press services of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Prosecutor General’s Office have issued a joint statement in connection with the recent explosion on the expedition vessel of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, Trend reports Oct. 29.

On Oct. 29, 2019, at about 13:30 local time (GMT+4), as a result of fire followed by explosion that occurred on the SOCAR expedition vessel in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, near the Gurgan settlement of the Pirallahi district of Baku, the SOCAR employee Habil Mammadov died at the scene of the incident, other employees of the company, Azer Veliyev, Bahruz Pashayev and contracted boatman Boyukaga Khalilov, received injuries of varying severity, according to the statement.

The injured were urgently taken ashore and taken to a hospital. Highly qualified doctors were involved in their treatment, and the process itself was taken under special control by the leadership of the Healthcare Ministry.

The condition of the injured is assessed as fair.

A criminal case has been launched into the incident.

Presently, with the participation of experts and specialists from the Center for Forensic Expertise of the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Emergency Situations and Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company CJSC, the necessary investigative and operational measures are being taken to establish the causes and other circumstances of the incident.

The persons injured in the incident, as well as those who have information in connection with the incident, are asked to call the hot line numbers “112” of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and “961” of the General Prosecutor’s Office.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source