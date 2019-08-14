Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 14

Trend:

The crews of the warships of Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran and Kazakhstan participating in the Sea Cup 2019 contest fulfilled the exercise ‘Artillery firing at air targets’, Trend reports on Aug. 14 referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

After the conditional enemy’s plane dropped an air bomb on the ship, the teams were instructed to destroy the target by using naval artillery fire.

Accuracy and skills of the crews were evaluated by the International Board of Referees.

According to the results of the contest, the Azerbaijani team with 38 points ranked first, Russia with 19 points ranked second, Iran with 16 points ranked third, while Kazakhstan with 12 points ranked fourth.

