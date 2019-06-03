On June 3, the Tbilisi Court of Appeals has delivered their decision on the murder of Davit Saralidze.

The court changed their sentencing for G.J. who was originally convicted for ‘attempted murder’, ruling instead that the individual is guilty of murder. However, they stated that the case is still partially unsolved.

16-year-old Saralidze was killed together with Levan Dadunashvili after being stabbed multiple times during a fight at a school in Tbilisi in December 2017.

The handling of the case caused outrage. Originally, the Prosecutor’s Office charged two teenage boys known as G.J. and G.B. with ‘premeditated murder of an underage person.’ However, Tbilisi City Court found only G.B. guilty of the murder of Dadunashvili, whilst the G.J. was convicted for attempted murder.

The controversial ruling sparked accusations of corruption within the Prosecutor’s Office, especially as one of the father’s of the accused, Mirza Subeliani, worked at the office.

In response, Zaza Saralidze, the father of Davit, organized mass protests and went on hunger strict demanding justice.

Following the court ruling on 3 June, Zaza Saralidze told journalists that he had the feeling that “justice has been partially served,” reported OC Media.

The court ruled that G.J. will serve 11 years and three months in prison. However, they also acknowledged that other individuals who participated in the murder of Davit Saralidze are yet to be identified.

By Amy Jones

Photo source -Reginfo

source