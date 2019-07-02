Tbilisi Court of Appeals heard Nika Melia’s case today. As a result of today’s hearing, the Court of Appeal has denied the motion of the prosecutor regarding the detention of Nika Melia, a member of the United National Movement (UNM), who was charged by the Prosecutor’s Office of Georgia for the June 20 developments in front of Parliament in Tbilisi.

Tbilisi Court of Appeals upheld the judgment of the Tbilisi City Court, according to which the opposition MP has been released on 30 000 GEL bail on June 27.

In addition, the Prosecutor’s Office has been ordered to carry out electronic monitoring of Nika Melia using the electronic bracelet.

The Prosecutor’s Office had been demanding Melia’s imprisonment, while the request of the defense was the abolishment of certain restrictions imposed against him.

Namely, the lawyer of Melia, Giorgi Kondakhishvili, appealed the judge’s decision, according to which the opposition MP has been deprived of the right to leave his place of residence without the consent of the investigation body. He has also been deprived of the right to make statements in public areas. Additionally, Melia had to hand over his identification documents to law enforcers.

The Prosecutor’s Office has launched an investigation against Nika Melia under Article 225 of the Criminal Code of Georgia, on charges of organizing or managing group violence or participating in it during the June 20-21 rally in front of the Parliament of Georgia in Tbilisi.

By Ana Dumbadze

