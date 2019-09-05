Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 5

Trend:

Another hearing on the criminal case of former chairman of the board of the International Bank of Azerbaijan Jahangir Hajiyev, his relative Ismayil Hidayatzade, former MP Dunyamin Khalilov and other people accused of embezzlement, was held in the Baku Heinous Crimes Court on Sept. 5, Trend reports.

Former head of the International Bank of Azerbaijan Jahangir Hajiyev has been sentenced to 16,5 years upon the verdict of the court.

story will be updated

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source