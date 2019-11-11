“The main objective of my visit is to prepare Georgia for the Presidency of the Council of Europe” – Secretary-General of the Council of Europe Maria Pejčinović Burić affirmed at a joint press session with her Georgian equivalent, Davit Zalkaliani. As she noted, Georgia will become the President of the Council of Europe on November 27.

“In Europe, we are celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Council of Europe, which was and is still committed to the unity and peace among its 47 member states, by upholding the highest standards and the rule of law. The main task of our visit to Georgia is to prepare Georgia for the Presidency, which will take place on November 27,” said the Secretary General.

Adittionally, Maria Pejčinović Burić will be preparing a consolidated report on Georgia’s occupied territories, which will be examined at the Council of Europe Committee on November 27.

