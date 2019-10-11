Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11

By Samir Ali – Trend:

There is a need in Azerbaijan to create a control center for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) used in civilian sphere, Azerbaijani political analyst Arzu Naghiyev told Trend.

“The regulation of this sphere is very important for Azerbaijan,” the political analyst added.

“This issue was among the main topics during the round table held in connection with the import of UAVs to Azerbaijan in 2018,” Naghiyev said. “There is both agreement and disagreement in this process. The main issue is the reason for the import of UAVs into the country and in which spheres they will be used. There are toy drones, which used to be during the Soviet period. Other UAVs of this type are designed for professional shooting of weddings, receptions, festive events. Some people use these UAVs simply as a means of entertainment.”

“In this issue, the flight altitude is taken as a basis,” the political analyst said. “There are UAVs that can take off to a height of more than 120 meters. There are those for which this is the limit. In general, in the world practice, flights of UAVs over any city are not allowed. The flights of such UAVs are prohibited even in crowded places.”

The expert stressed that the uncontrolled flights of such UAVs are also prohibited in the European practice.

“The flight rules of UAVs have been applied in Europe since May 24 this year,” Naghiyev added. “These rules determine the place and procedure for using UAVs, that is, where and how these UAVs can be used. There are various rules for using military UAVs, UAVs used for entertainment purposes, as well as toy drones. According to the new rules, the owner of UAVs and UAVs themselves are to be registered.”

“In Azerbaijan, a license needs to be obtained for carrying out the flights of UAVs with the consent of law enforcement agencies and other relevant structures,” the expert said.

“As Azerbaijan is at war, this issue is being thoroughly monitored,” he said. “Various criminal groups and terrorist organizations have been recently using these UAVs for provocations at big airports and crowded places,” Naghiyev said.

“The provocative actions at the London airport during the recent match of Qarabagh football club can be cited as an example,” he said. “Therefore, it is very important to regulate this issue to prevent such cases in Azerbaijan. The places, conditions and purpose of using the UAVs must be controlled.”

