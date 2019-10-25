BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 25

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

Progress in construction of new units at the Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery regarding Phase 1, has reached 58 percent, said Ibrahim Ahmadov, deputy head of the Public Relations and Event Management Department of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, Trend reports on Oct. 25.

During the temporary shutdown of the plant last year, the scope of work at Phase 2 was clarified and it turned out that for the sustainable operation it is necessary to build more units than previously planned, Ahmadov noted.

In particular, 24 units will be rebuilt in place of the old ones, the deputy head said, adding that some units, for example, those for cleaning of diesel fuel from sulfur and other mixtures, are already under construction.

“In general, a significant part of the refinery will be rebuilt, and this will ensure sustainable operation of the plant for the next ten years,” Ahmadov added.

