Baku, Azerbaijan, June 11

Trend:

The construction of the Children’s Rehabilitation Center is planned to begin in Azerbaijan’s Gabala District during the second half of this year, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population.

Children with disabilities living in this region will be provided with inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation services in this medical institution.

Important steps are being taken to improve the rehabilitation infrastructure for people with disabilities on the instructions of the head of state.

