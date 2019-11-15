Conservative MPs Zviad Dzidziguri, Nino Goguadze and Giga Bukia left the parliamentary majority, making the respective statement at the briefing today.

“I, Zviad Dzidziguri, Deputy Chairman of the Parliament and member of the majority, made a decision to resign. For several months we had been convincing the public, all the political players, that we would make a constitutional change.

I want to tell those who may say that we are leaving the team when the team needed us. We, Conservatives, have never betrayed the principle of teamwork,” Dzidziguri said.

The decision is related to the fact that yesterday the Parliament of Georgia rejected the bill on constitutional amendments relating to the electoral system in the first reading.

Giorgi Begadze, the majoritarian MP from Rustavi, is yet another MP who has left the parliamentary majority.

“I was confident that we would be able to deliver on the promise given to the community and the international community! Unfortunately, because of my health, I was unable to attend the last sessions and I did not see any particular risk that the issue would not be sufficiently supported. Given the current reality, I had to make a difficult decision. I am leaving the parliamentary majority and therefore the ruling party,” Begadze stated.

On November 14, other members of the parliamentary majority, Tamar Chugoshvili, Irina Pruidze, Giorgi Mosidze, Dimitri Tskitishvili, Tamar Khulordava, Sophio Katsarava, and Zaza Khutsishvili also left the ruling Georgian Dream for the same reason.

By Ana Dumbadze

