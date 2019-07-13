Congresswoman Judy Chu has said that the United States must lead the efforts to maintain peace in Nagorno Karabakh.

Chu said Washington must help maintain peace on the border, revealing that she has proposed allocating $4 million to the matter.

She also cited )the move by the U.S. House of Representatives to adopt amendments blocking the transfer of U.S. defense articles to Baku that could potentially be used by the Azerbaijani government to act upon its threat to shoot down civilian aircraft operating out of Artsakh’s Stepanakert airport.

The House also adopted amendments supporting stronger cease-fire and security measures for Artsakh, the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2020.

