Competitions as part of the second day of the 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships continue in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

The qualifications for senior gymnasts in the women’s and men’s individual program in trios, mixed pairs, groups and aerobic dance are taking place on the second day of the European Championships on May 25. The winners in the team competition among senior gymnasts will be determined on the same day.

Representatives of Azerbaijan Aykhan Ahmadli, Balakhanim Ahmadova, Vladimir Dolmatov, Emil Guliyev, Khoshgadam Guliyeva, Narmina Huseynova, Nigar Ibrahimbayli, Imran Imranov, Akif Karimli, Elchin Mammadov and Madina Mustafayeva will perform in all six programs.

The European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships is being held in Baku for the first time and will last till May 26.

During three-day championships, senior and junior gymnasts will compete in the programs of “Women Individual”, “Men’s Individual”, “Mixed Pairs”, “Trios”, “Groups”, “Aerobic Dance” and “Aerobic Step” (only seniors).

According to the rules, a participant may compete in maximum three Aerobic categories. In the team competition, the winners will be determined for the five best performances.

The athletes from 22 countries are performing at the Championships.

On May 24, as part of the Championships, qualifying competitions among juniors were held. The junior team of Azerbaijan consisting of Aysel Aslanzade, Khadija Guliyeva, Lala Guliyeva, Fatima Gurbanova, Emiliya Makhmudova and Eleonora Yusifova reached the finals of the European Championships in the aerobic dance program.

Azerbaijan is represented by 17 gymnasts at the European Championships.

