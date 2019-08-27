Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 27

Trend:

The Eternity-2019 Command and Staff Exercises with computer support will start in Baku on September 2 with the participation of the military personnel of Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Georgia, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the exercises, which will consist of theoretical and practical parts and will be held both in the Center for War Games of the Armed Forces and in field conditions, representatives of the military units and relevant government agencies of the three countries will fulfill the tasks on protecting regional economic projects.

The exercises will last until September 6.

