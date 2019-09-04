Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 4

Trend:

The flights of Azerbaijani and Turkish aircraft are conducted during the TurAz Qartali – 2019 Joint Flight-Tactical Exercises which are being held in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Sept. 4 referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the exercises, the military aviation of the two countries conducts flights with the aim to fulfil missions on planning the joint activities, studying the possibilities for interoperability in conducting operations and combat coordination, implementation of search and rescue operations, destruction of ground targets by air strikes, as well as other tasks.

The Pakistan Air Force representatives take part in the exercises as observers.

