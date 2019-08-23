Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 23

Trend:

Air defense systems of combined arms units carried out field firing according to the plan of combat training for 2019 approved by the Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Defense.

Moving targets with various parameters were discovered and destroyed by combat crews during the training exercises. The knowledge, skills and practical skills of the personnel who successfully completed the tasks were highly praised.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source