BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 13

Trend:

Very little time is left before colorful and exciting New Year show, which will be presented at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports Dec. 13.

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, as always, promises its viewers a very interesting and beautiful New Year show. Spectators who visit the National Gymnastics Arena on Dec. 24 will witness incredibly beautiful gymnastic performance with a fascinating story.

This show, which everyone is looking forward to, is called “Tarik Gimmaster and magical adventures of his friends”.

The show tells the story of the journey of Tarik and his friends in search of adventures in the magical world of sports, discovering the secrets of its magic became possible thanks to the power of friendship. The life of the main character – Tarik in the story, completely changes after he enters the Magic Gymnastics Arena. Tarik and his loyal friends Hamida and Rauf, whom he met at the Arena, set off on a journey towards adventures in the magical world of sports.

Colorful scenery, beautiful and very interesting performances of the participants of the show will immerse you on a journey into the world of Tarik, which is full of magic.

The show will be held on Dec. 24 at 18:00 (GMT +4) at the the National Gymnastics Arena.

Tickets for the show can be purchased at the box office of the Arena and online at https://ticketing.mga.az/en/competition/76/#/buyticket

The tickets cost 15, 20, 25 and 30 manat ($8.8, $11.7, $14.7 and $17.6, respectively).

Phone: (+994 12/51) 566-96-99.

($1= 1.7 manat on Dec. 13)

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source