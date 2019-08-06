Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 6

There are three main objectives for the introduction of new mechanisms when granting subsidies based on modern technologies (i.e. in electronic format), Chairman of the State Service on Management of Agricultural Projects and Credits under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture Mirza Aliyev told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, the introduction of changes in the mechanism of issuing subsidies to farmers engaged in crop production is mainly done for the purposes of ensuring Azerbaijan’s food security and reducing imports.

The second goal is to improve the social situation in the countryside and address problems with employment, whereas the third goal revolves around increasing the country’s export potential.

Aliyev also noted that new coefficients for determining the amount of subsidies will be presented to farmers in the near future.

“Discussions with regards to determining the new coefficients for agricultural production are ongoing. They will be made public in the near future,” he said.

The basic amount used in calculating subsidies for farms in the field of crop production is set at 200 manats.

