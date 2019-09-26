“The Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe has discussed the issue of the fulfillment of the verdict made by Strasbourg Court into the case of mass deportation of Georgian citizens from the Russian Federation’s territory and has taken the decision, calling on the Russian authorities to comply with the obligations imposed by the ECHR and immediately pay compensation – 10 million euros – in favor of Georgian citizens illegally deported in 2006,” – Ministry of Justice of Georgia reports.

The discussion of the issue was held between September 23-25, and the conclusion was released earlier today.

In its decision, Committee noted that the deadline for payment expired on 30 April 2019 and that no payment has yet been made; underlined that there is an unconditional obligation under Article 46 § 1 of the Convention to pay the just satisfaction awarded by the Court and therefore called upon the Russian authorities to pay without delay the sums awarded together with the default interest accrued.

In addition, the Committee has satisfied Georgian side’s request and decided to resume consideration of this issue for the next meeting in December 2019.

By Ana Dumbadze

