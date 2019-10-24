Teach for Armenia educational foundation and Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia signed a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday, October 22.

The role of public and private organisations has significantly grown in recent years, so have their number, potential and impact. Nowadays public organisations actively participate in the process of voicing public and social issues, raising awareness, as well as implementing reforms.

Teach for Armenia began its activity in 2013, having an ambitious mission to transform the general educational system in the country. Today thanks to the Teach for Armenia Leadership Development Program, more than 120 young adults work with 14000 children every day in 100 communities across the country. Through educational leadership, the foundation provides children with opportunities for excellent education, striving to create an environment where every child, regardless of their socio-economic status, has access to quality education.

Larisa Hovannisian, Founder and CEO of Teach for Armenia foundation, emphasized the importance of open discussion of perspectives for development and improvement of educational opportunities available to all children and youth. She added that one or two organisations alone were not able to provide a comprehensive solution to problems at hand, for this reason it was vital to cooperate with both the government and the private sector to find faster and more effective solutions.

“I would like to thank the whole team of Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia for this opportunity to cooperate and the willingness on their side. I believe that these kind of collaborations can indeed bring new and positive changes to youth employment and professional development,” said Hovannisian.

The role of the private sector is also significant. Corporate companies, being active members of the society, have an important stake in developments of the public sector. Through corporate social responsibility programs, responsible companies contribute to the socioeconomic development of communities.

“Youth empowerment is a key pillar in the corporate social responsibility strategy of Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia. Youth empowerment and acquisition of relevant professional and soft skills is an important prerequisite for the sustainable economic development. As a large employer and an industry leader, our company has extensive experience when it comes to skills and competencies required in business, and we believe our Youth Empowered program equips participants with skills necessary to discover their professional potential and help develop successful careers. Realizing the importance of the issue, we are constantly striving to expand our partnerships and create new opportunities for development of this program.

“Taking the opportunity I would like to once again thank our partners from “Teach for Armenia” educational foundation for the opportunity to start this cooperation, which I am sure will be fruitful and will serve the important mission of supporting and empowering the youth,” Arthur Sahakyan, General Manager of Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia, said in his opening remarks.

Coca-Cola Hellenic’s Youth Empowered program is aimed at reducing unemployment among the youth by providing free life and business skills trainings. In Armenia, the program kicked off in 2018, having supported around 4000 participants in Yerevan and the regions ever since. By 2020, the program plans to support 8000 young adults through provision of life and business skills trainings.

The main purpose of the memorandum is to establish a partnership between Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia and Teach for Armenia educational foundation to contribute to the provision of equal educational opportunities for all young people throughout the country and improve the educational system through organisation of various projects and events.

