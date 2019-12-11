BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 11

A meeting between Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Javid Gurbanov and General Director of Russian Railways Oleg Belozerov was held in Moscow, Trend reports referring to the press service of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.

During the meeting, Belozerov talked about the current state of bilateral cooperation between the companies.

Noting the positive dynamics in the bilateral cooperation and calling the strengthening of international transport corridors as one of the essential tasks, the head of Russian Railways emphasized the importance of the International North-South Transport Corridor route that passes along the western part of the Caspian Sea.

The project of synergy between the potential of the Trans-Siberian Railway and capabilities of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway in the East-West format was discussed, regarding the development of which recommendations were received from the heads of both states on the sidelines of the Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in April this year in Beijing.

In turn, Javid Gurbanov informed the head of Russian Railways about the work done on these projects, noting that the activities on all three projects continue successfully.

During the meeting, issues of technical, technological and organizational nature were also discussed in order to develop a joint integrated logistics product along these routes.

A joint action plan has been agreed upon, including participation in exhibitions, conferences, briefings and other promotional events in order to promote projects. In the near future, such events are planned to be held Tokyo (Japan) in the third decade of December and in New Delhi (India) at the end of January 2020.

