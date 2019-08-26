Co-founders of JSC TBC Bank, Mamuka Khazaradze and Badri Japaridze, paid the bail ordered to them by the Tbilisi City Court – 700 000 GEL each.

Mamuka Khazaradze’s lawyer, Zviad Kordzadze, informed news agency InterpressNews about it.

The Tbilisi City Court ordered 700 000 GEL bail to TBC Bank co-founders on July 26.

They were officially charged on July 24 for money laundering.

The Prosecutor Office of Georgia launched an investigation into money laundering by the Chairman and the Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of TBC Bank on 2 August 2018.

“Mamuka Khazaradze and Badri Japaridze are charged for the laundering of $16,754.000, as a result of which they received a large amount of income,” said the Prosecutor General’s Office.

By Ana Dumbadze

