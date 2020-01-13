American news network CNN describes the Georgian Capital as the perfect place to prolong the magic of Christmas and the New Year festivities.

The article states that the end of the year is a time for celebration across the world. But in Tbilisi, the historic capital, the festive period lasts well into January because of its orthodox traditions.

“If you’re not ready to say goodbye to magical lights, seasonal street food, and the sound of carols in the streets, Tbilisi could be your ideal winter escape,” according to the article.

Lighting up the darkest months of the year is something Tbilisi takes pride in, and the city is adorned with beautiful Christmas light displays throughout December and January, CNN writes.

“Each year is an opportunity to outdo the last with mesmerizing illuminations. Displays differ in each neighborhood with Rustaveli Avenue and Orbeliani Square featuring the most extravagant. You can spot starry nights, snowfall decorations, and Christmas characters hanging depending on where you look,” the author of the article writes.

