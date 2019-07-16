Climate change threatens Lake Sevan, Deputy Armenian Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan said at a conference dedicated to investing in “climate economy” and energy efficiency in the context of implementing sustainable development goals.

The event was organized as part of the High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

According to Avinyan, climate change radically affects the landscape of Armenia.

“The most affected part from climate change is Lake Sevan. Rising temperatures created a situation, and now we face the possibility of losing the lake,” said Avinyan.

The country’s largest lake is facing a serious threat from algae and falling water levels. Satellite images show almost half of the lake colored green.

The Deputy Prime Minister said the Armenian authorities are now working on finding ways to solve the problem.

“And first of all we are trying to raise the water level in the lake by about 6 meters,” he said.

Due to this, according to him, the level of cold water will be lower, which will allow to keep Sevan a lake at least in the near future.

