Baku, Azerbaijan, July 9

Trend:

A meeting with the representatives of Cisco was held at Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS). The main purpose of the meeting was to establish effective cooperation between BHOS and Cisco and to discuss the collaboration perspectives.

The meeting was attended by Ibrahim Saidov, Cisco Manager for Azerbaijan, Ramil Eyyubov, Cisco Managing Director for Global Innovations, Samad Abbasov, General Director of AzNEXT, Emin Seyidov, AzNEXT Network Specialist as well as the faculty of the Process Automation Engineering Department including Head of the Department Mrs. Naila Allahverdiyeva.

Expressing satisfaction with the guests’ visit to the Higher School, Rector of BHOS Elmar Gasimov noted that a very effective cooperation has been established with many local and international companies operating in the country. The rector considers cooperation with such an well-recognized company as Cisco to be very important from a strategic point of view. He told the company representatives that establishing the Cisco Network Academy and the Training Center at BHOS in future could have a significant contribution in training of the students studying in Process Automation Engineering as high-class specialists.

Ramil Eyyubov, Cisco Managing Director for Global Innovations, noted that supporting education is one of the main activities of the company, and that the company’s representatives are interested in working with such a leading national educational institutions as BHOS.

He noted that in future, thanks to the cooperation with the BHOS, the company employees will be able to help the students studying in Process Automation Engineering become professional instructors in the field of automation.

The meeting participants also discussed a number of other issues including the possibility of supporting the start-up ideas in the field of innovation, creating the required laboratories as well as network security and cyber security issues.

At the end of the meeting, a group photo was taken with the guests, and then the company representatives got closer acquainted with the campus of the Higher School and the available facilities.

Cisco, which is considered to be one of the global network technology brands, has been operating since 1984.

The Cisco Academies created with the support of the company conduct training courses on the basics of IT technologies and operating systems, the Internet of things, programming, network technologies, network security and cybersecurity.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source