“I am devastated seeing the Russian deputy in the Chairman’s chair,” Deputy Chairperson of the Parliament of Georgia, Tamar Chugoshvili, said in a statement published on Facebook.

“There is nothing harder for me to see than this. I do not know what to say. Every day I think about how to turn the Parliament into a full state institution. I am just devastated seeing the Russian deputy in the Chairman’s chair,” she said.

The 26th Session of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy was launched on June 19 at the Palace of the State Ceremonies in Tbilisi. The President of the InterParliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy, Sergei Gavrilov, a deputy of the Russian Duma from the Communist Party, is leading the session.

The opening of the session was followed by protests against Russian Duma deputies, including Communist Sergei Gavrilov.

Opposition political parties “European Georgia” and the” United National Movement”, boycotted the Session of Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy, which takes place on June 19-22.

By Ana Dumbadze

