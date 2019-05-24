The Minister of Foreign Affairs of People’s Republic of China Wang Yi is paying an official visit to Georgia, within which, he has held meetings with his Georgian counterpart David Zalkaliani, as well as the Prime Minister of Georgia Mamuka Bakhtadze and the President Salome Zurabishvili.

At the meeting with Zalkaliani, the parties stated the Georgian-Chinese relations develop dynamically and noted that the cooperation between the countries are exemplary in bilateral, as well as in multilateral formats.

The Georgian FM named the visit of his Chinese counterpart historic, as it has been the first official visit of Minister of Foreign Affairs of China to Georgia for the last 23 years, whereas Wang Yi, on the behalf of the Chinese people and the government of the country congratulated Georgia on upcoming Independence Day.

“Trade, investments, transport, as well as partnership within the frames of international organizations, were set as the major priorities for the future cooperation,” states the Georgian Foreign Ministry.

At the meeting with Prime Minister Bakhtadze, much emphasis was put on the progressing economic and trade partnership between Georgia and People’s Republic of China. The significance of the global Belt and Road Initiative and the contribution of Georgia in it was also strongly accentuated.

“Yi stated the he fully shares the aspiration of Georgia to become the transport-transit and logistics corridor between Europe and Asia,” said the PM’s Press Office.

Salome Zurabishvili and Wang Yi had a conversation regarding the current situation in Georgia and the country’s relations with the neighboring states. The parties also discussed the importance of strategic location of Georgia and the challenges, faced by the country in case of sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Georgian President expressed her interest in cooperation as an observer within China-Central and Eastern Europe Cooperation framework (16 + 1 format) and noted that Georgia’s involvement in the format will ones again emphasize Georgia’s European aspirations.

Wang Yi is to complete the official visit to Georgia on May 25.

By Ketevan Kvaratskheliya

Image source: MFA of Georgia

source