Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

By Matanat Nasibova – Trend:

Azerbaijan and China have great potential for building up bilateral cooperation in various fields of trade and economy, Chairperson of the Chinese company CAMC Engineering Luo Yan told reporters in Baku, Trend reports.

She noted that economic relations between the two countries should be increased to the level of bilateral political ties, which are at a very high level.

“Azerbaijan has great potential in various sectors of the economy, especially in the field of agriculture, and they need to be developed,” she said. “I believe that the signed cooperation agreements between our countries will open up new opportunities for further cooperation. At the upcoming Chinese import exhibition to be held in November this year, we will be able to decide on the implementation of a number of upcoming joint projects.”

Over the six months of this year, trade between Azerbaijan and China increased by 2.3 times, amounting to $1.6 billion.

