Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

China-Azerbaijan trade turnover has reached a record level, Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Guo Min told reporters in Baku, Trend reports Oct. 18.

“In the field of economy and trade, to date, the Chinese side has provided the Azerbaijani side with more than 500 million yuan ($70.61 million) of aid free of charge for the implementation of 22 projects,” the ambassador said. “At the end of August this year, trade between China and Azerbaijan reached $1.543 billion, having increased compared to the same period last year by 104.64 percent, reaching a record level in history.”

Guo Min noted that as of the end of June 2019, China invested a total of more than $800 million in Azerbaijan, aimed at oil and natural gas production.

The diplomat added that next month, the Azerbaijani side will send a delegation of more than 100 people to Shanghai to participate in the 2nd China International Import Expo.

“I am sure that Azerbaijani wines, dried fruits, honey, preserves and other high-quality products will enter the Chinese market,” the ambassador said.

China attaches great importance to the development of relations with Azerbaijan and considers Azerbaijan as a friendly neighbor, reliable friend and important partner, it values ​​a high degree of mutual political trust, practical and effective interaction established with the Azerbaijani side over the years, Guo Min added.

—

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source