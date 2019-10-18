Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18

China and Azerbaijan have great prospects for cooperation in the space sector, Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Guo Min told reporters in Baku, Trend reports Oct. 18.

“We look forward to cooperating with Azerbaijan in this direction,” the ambassador said. “China can help Azerbaijan achieve even greater progress in this area. It is necessary to establish contacts between the competent authorities of the two countries for cooperation in the space sector. An intergovernmental commission in the economy field is functioning between China and Azerbaijan. It is also necessary to create other mechanisms, for example, in the field of high technologies. Thanks to these mechanisms, we will have the opportunity to discuss issues of cooperation in more details. We have great prospects for cooperation in this direction.”

