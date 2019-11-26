BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

Azerbaijani First Deputy Minister of Defense and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Colonel General Najmeddin Sadikov met with the delegation led by Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and First Deputy Minister of Defense, General of the Army Valery Gerasimov, Trend reports on Nov. 26 referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

While welcoming the guests, the chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces stressed the important role of the presidents in expanding relations between the two countries and emphasized that Azerbaijan’s cooperation is based on friendship and mutual trust.

Sadikov added that these relations are developed and reached the level of strategic partnership in recent years.

Stressing that a plan of bilateral cooperation between the Azerbaijani and Russian Defense Ministries for 2020 was signed, Sadikov stressed that the number of events covering various spheres of the military field has increased.

While speaking about cooperation in the military-technical sphere, Sadikov noted that Azerbaijan pays special attention to cooperation with Russian defense industry companies.

Referring to the military-political situation and security issues in the region, the Azerbaijani first deputy minister of defense noted that the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is the main threat to regional security.

Sadikov emphasized the importance of resolving the conflict within Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, based on the norms and principles of international law.

In turn, Gerasimov also noted that the relations have historical roots and two countries are strategic partners.

The Russian first deputy minister of defense emphasized the importance of organization of mutual meetings between military representatives in terms of expansion of bilateral relations, as well as military and military-technical cooperation.

Then the parties discussed the current state of military and military-technical cooperation, prospects for the development of relations in the field of military education, as well as exchanged the views on issues of mutual interest.

Gerasimov expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani leadership for the excellent hospitality and organization of a bilateral meeting with the chairman of the NATO Military Committee in Baku.

