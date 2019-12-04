Third Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan has been charged with organizing the embezzlement of large sums of public money by a group of officials.

Sargsyan served as the President of Armenia from April 9, 2008 to April 9, 2018. He was then elected as the country’s Prime Minister but was forced to resign as a result of massive peaceful protests.

According to the charges in the Special Investigation Service, the government on January 24, 2013 approved a program to sell to sell 17.041.300 liters of diesel fuel to land users as public assistance. A number of companies, including Maxhur and Flash LLC, expressed readiness to supply fuel.

Flesh was selected as a supplier, though the company offered a higher price for diesel than Maxhur.

As a result, AMD 489 million (more than $1 million) was embezzled from the state budget.

source