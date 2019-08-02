Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 2

By Kamala Mammadli – Trend:

Director of Marketing Department at Azerbaijan’s Bank Respublika Ali Dashdamirov has been elected chairman of the expert group on public relations and marketing of the Association of Banks of Azerbaijan (ABA), Trend reports on Aug. 2 referring to ABA.

Access Bank’s Executive Director for individual and business clients Elshan Pirmaliyev has been appointed chairman of the loan expert group.

The corresponding decisions were made on July 31 at a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Association of Banks of Azerbaijan.

At the meeting, amendments and proposals on some legislative acts submitted to the corresponding state agencies also were discussed .

ABA was founded in 1990 by the Azerbaijani commercial banks. Presently, 29 banks and four non-banking organizations are ABA members.

