Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin of the Russian State Duma, which is the lower chamber of the Russian Parliament, spoke on the Rossiya-24 channel and insisted that Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili should apologize for her Russo-phobic statements and renounce them.

“The single should be only one in this case anyway – the Georgian president who publicly referred to Russia as an aggressor should disown these words, apologize and explain her position,” the Chairman stated when questioned about whether Russia received any signals displaying that the Georgian governance is ready to cooperate. “How can we advance relations when the Georgian leadership acts this way?” he added.

Volodin stressed that the anti-Russian sentiment, particularly in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) is generally instigated and further constructed by U.S. “satellites – the Baltic States, Poland, Ukraine and Georgia.” He believes If these countries were thinking about a complete collaboration, they would have never made a ‘fiasco’ at PACE.

Volodin recollected that relations with these countries started to balance out but then a conflict was ‘staged’ in Tbilisi, when the Russian delegation arrived to attend a session of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy. “However, the Georgian president chose to denounce Russia as an aggressor instead of interfering and condemn these events,” he recalled pointing out Zourabichvili’s comments.

The chairman concluded with the remark that other ‘U.S. satellite states’ will bear a burden and furthermore he warned that by fueling a conflict with Russia these countries “will plunge themselves into enormous problems as it happened with Georgia.”

By Beka Alexishvili

Related story: Russia’s Return to Council of Europe Opposed with Demonstration

source