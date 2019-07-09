We will survive without Georgian wine, Chairman of Russian State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, said while commenting on the possible economic sanctions against Georgia.

“When there is a chance to taste Georgian wine, I do not refuse. However, I think that my relatives and I will survive without Georgian wine and mineral water. We have wonderful wines in Russia, I recommend,”- said Volodin, adding that “it is possible to “sacrifice” wine for the respect of the country”.

“There is no need to discuss the people, the country and wine at the same level. We believe that we can refuse wine to gain respect towards our country and our citizens, “- added Volodin.

Today, July 9, the State Duma of the Russian Federation discussed the possible imposition of additional economic restrictions to Georgia amid the “anti-Russian provocations in the country”, which according to the members of Duma, lead to the further degradation of the Russian-Georgian relations.

The Russian State Duma adopted the proposal at the plenary session, recommending the government to discuss the expediency of imposing special economic measures against Georgia and submit the relevant proposals to the Russian president.

The document prepared by the Duma’s CIS Issues Committee implies a prohibition of imports of certain goods from Georgia, namely wine and mineral water, as well as suspension of financial transfers from Russia to Georgia.

By Ana Dumbadze

